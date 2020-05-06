Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Ronald Reick
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Riverside Cemetery
New London - Ronald John Reick, age 74, of New London, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at ThedaCare in New London. He was born on February 13, 1946 in Appleton, the son of the late Clarence and Rosalie(Winberger) Reick. Ron graduated from Appleton High School in 1964 and then attended UW-Stout where he earned his bachelor's degree in industrial education in 1968. He was united in marriage with Naomi Kester on Dec. 26,1970. He taught at Goodrich Senior High School in Fond du lac for 6 years. After leaving his teacher position, Ron was supervisor for Hillshire, and then warehousing at Neenah Printing. He was blessed to continue his earthly life for 24 years after his CLL diagnosis. He was a faithful member and usher at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Ron enjoyed riding his bicycle, recumbent bike, and motorcycling with Naomi. He had a patriotic spirit, decorating his yard and home with flags and eagles. He also loved flowers, birds, and his birdhouse and windchimes collection. He had many clocks and enjoyed tinkering with them. Ron liked baseball and basketball, and wrestling, especially with his children and grands. But his favorite sport was football, playing against Rocky Bleier in high school, and college football at Stout.

Ron is survived by his wife, Naomi; four children, Mike Reick, Appleton; Laura (Michael) Daury, TN; Jonathan (Jodi) Reick, Dale and Ryan Reick, Dale; five grandchildren, Sklya and Rick Daury, Kyra, Hadley and Cooper Reick; a step-grandson, Will Pahlow; and a great grandson, Armani; three brothers-in-law, Reuben Kester, New London; Harold(Sharon)Kester, Clintonville, and Dick(Linda)Kester, AZ, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Russell and a sister-in-law, Ruth Moldenhauer.

Private family graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton. Thank you to Jean and Jari, our support team throughout the many years. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or School, or Fox Valley Lutheran H.S.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 6 to May 10, 2020
