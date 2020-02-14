|
|
Ronald Roehl
Appleton - Ronald C. Roehl, 85, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Brewster Village, where he lived for the last 10 years. Ronnie was born on September 19, 1934 to Roland and Verina (Huhn) Roehl. He worked at Valley Packaging for over 20 years. In his younger days he enjoyed camping, bike riding, bowling, doing puzzles and boating. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church and his faith was very important to him. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also had a youthful love of Santa Claus.
Ronnie is survived by his sister, Norene Hallberg, brother-in-law, Herb Henning, nieces and nephews; Kurt (Cindy) Hallberg, Kristi Hallberg, Jackie Hallberg, and Michelle (Ray) Woolwine, great nieces and nephews; Amanda (Austin) Pett, Kiara Hallberg, Alex Hallberg, Amber Cavazos, great great nephews; Kaiden and Kevin, other relatives and friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Kathy Henning, a brother-in-law Lee Hallberg, and a nephew, Kevin Hallberg.
The funeral service for Ronnie will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 1592 Oneida St. Menasha with Elder Rob Strauss officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the entire staff and friends at Brewster Village for their love, care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020