Ronald S. Day
The Villages, FL - Ronald S. Day, 79, of The Villages, FL passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Mr. Day was born December 3, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Martin Edwin and Shirley Frances (May) Day. He retired as a Teacher and Administrator with the Menasha Board of Education and moved here in 2007 from Wisconsin. Ronald was of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed making people laugh with his stories, golfing, bridge and ballroom dancing. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Alice; daughter and her husband, Kathleen & John David Leaver; brothers, Martin, Robert, Kerry and Timothy; sister, Deidra Burton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Susan Clark. A celebration of Ron's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , ; or the , . On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremation, Wildwood, FL.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 15, 2019