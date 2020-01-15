|
Ronald Scheid
Appleton - Ronald Walter "Rollie" Scheid
Ronald W. Scheid, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on May 27,1929, in Neenah, WI, the son of Walter and Eldora (McFaul) Scheid.
Throughout Ron's youth he enjoyed working on the farm with his grandfather, Charles. He graduated from New London High School. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years as a Firefighter during the Korean War. Shortly after returning home, he met and married Eileen McGlin. They were married for 30 years and raised their family in Appleton until moving to Shiocton in 1975 where Ron enjoyed raising a variety of animals. After Eileen passed away in 1984, Ron retired shortly afterwards. To keep himself busy, he purchased several rental properties. He was always working on a few properties at a time. Ron was blessed to find love again. He met Frena Boeder and they married on June 3, 1989 celebrating 30 years of marriage this past year.
Ron found his calling as an Appleton Firefighter in April of 1953. He dedicated almost 31 years of service as both a paramedic and firefighter, retiring at the rank of Captain. He was blessed to work with a great crew and friends. Ron was instrumental in establishing and maintaining the Appleton Fire Department paramedic program (EMS). He was a very active member of the labor union and politics. He served many leadership roles within the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). One of his major accomplishments was the establishment of the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Fund (Pension Fund). Volunteerism was important aspect of Ron's life providing leadership to many boards within the community. Ron was driven by work, always having a pen and a list of tasks in his front pocket. He didn't want to ever waste time on non-productive activities.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 30 years: Frena; 6 children: Michael (Kim) Scheid, Patricia (Bill) Robinson, Melody (Guy) Snyder, Rhonda Schadler, Timothy (Sherry) Scheid, and Terri (Bob) Brouillard; 15 grandchildren: Thomas Scheid, Melissa (Christian) Frantz, Daniel Scheid, Will (Laurie) Robinson, Trisha Robinson, Jason Wiggins, Brian (Molly) Wiggins, Michelle Snyder, Michael Scheid, Travis Schadler, Genevieve Scheid, Nathaniel (Terri) Scheid, Anthony (Jamie) Scheid, Patrick Brouillard, Wesley Brouillard; 14 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Angie Scheid, Marlene Scheid, and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and father and mother-in-law: Lorenz and Irma Boeder; son-in-law: Kenneth Schadler; grandson: Darien Wiggins; brothers: Harland, Melvin, DuWaine, Darwin, Gordon; sisters-in-law: Delores; and many other relatives.
The Funeral will be held at 11:30AM, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E Glendale Ave, Appleton, with Pastor Daniel Thews officiating. Visitation will be 9:00AM until the hour of service at the church. Firefighter and full military honors will be presented.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Special thanks to staffs at Touchmark Assisted Living, Ascension at Home, Primrose Memory Care and Compassus Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020