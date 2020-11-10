Ronald "Ron" SteinhorstNew London - "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want." And so lived Ron Steinhorst, aka Uncle Ron, Rooster, Stein, Steiny to his many students who at age 79 passed away on November 10, 2020. Ron was for many years national tournament director and forensic coach, was born to Walter and Florence Steinhorst in the Town of Excelsior, Sauk County, on August 8, 1941. On September 14, he was robed in righteousness through Baptism at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Springs, and confirmed his vows of faith on July 25, 1954. He taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was involved in the youth group. Ron developed his work ethic on the small family farm and became a lover of cows; he knew and talked to each by name.Following graduation from Reedsburg High School, Ron earned his B.S. Degree in English, History, and Library Science at UW-LaCrosse cum laude and located in New London in 1963 where he was employed as an English teacher and forensic coach until his first retirement in 2006. In 2009 Ron became an assistant forensic coach at Waupaca High School and took full reign as head coach there, retiring again in 2017.Throughout his career, Ron left his mark in the communication world. He served as President of Wisconsin Speech Communication Association in 1980 and a member of the Board of Control for the Wisconsin High School Forensic Association for 20 years. In 1970, Ron became a charter member of the Wisconsin Forensic Coaches Association and held all offices within that organization. He served as tournament director and introduced the largest invitational speech tournament to Northern Wisconsin. He was ultimately named to its Hall of Fame. Additionally, Ron was instrumental in promoting the National Catholic Forensic League through the Diocese of Green Bay and proudly had students compete in every national tournament since 1980 including two champions.Ron was also active in the National Forensic League as the Northern Wisconsin chair and chaired the Judging Assignment Committee at the national level since 1985. In 2004, he was chosen by his peers to become a member of its Hall of Fame and in 2020 received his Sixth Diamond Coaching Award.The community was also an important part of Ron's life. He has been a member and past president of the New London Lions Club for over 50 years and recently was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship award for service. Additionally, Ron was involved in the Wolf River Theatre Troup and as an actor in its Guild. He was a member of the New London Library Museum Board since the mid-seventies and has been instrumental in a newly proposed building program for a new library. He served as the Fourth District Alderman for the City of New London until 2020.Ron's faith in his Lord was paramount to him. He was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, having served the youth, personnel, education, and worship committees and member of its choir. His favorite quote was "What God ordains is always good, His will abideth ever."Ron is survived by his sons, Todd (Jennifer) of Elk Mound and their children, Cole, Carson, and Clare; Jon (Carolyn Collopy) of Minneapolis and their son Julien; and his daughter Sara of Little Chute and her four children, Satevea Raine Ellis, Rahshad, Prahsayis, and Gewelysis, as well as many cousins and a myriad number of students and forensic coaches.Preceding him in death were his parents Walter and Florence; former wife of thirty years Bjorg Nyen Steinhorst Wickert and two grandsons Davionnne and Davonte Bullock.Ron passed away peacefully under the care of ThedaCare Hospice with his children by his side.A Memorial service celebrating the joy of living through Word and song will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. Mark Tiefel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.In lieu of flowers, Ron requests gestures of concern may be directed to Friends of the New London Public Library Building Fund or to Emanuel Lutheran Church."Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God throughout Lord Jesus Christ."