|
|
Ronald Sturtz
Chilton - Ronald L. "Sturtzy" Sturtz, age 53, of Chilton, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in New Holstein. He was born August 11, 1966 in Wauwatosa, son of Leonard "Lenny" Sturtz and the late Janice (Johnson) Sturtz.
Following his graduation from Chilton High School, Ron served in the United States Marine Corps and during that time was deployed to the Mediterranean.
He had been an employee of Stoelting in Kiel and appreciated every moment he could enjoying the great outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a scratch bowler and looked forward to each and every Packer, Brewer and Badger game.
Living Life knowing that "Service to mankind is the Best Work of Life.", Ron was a former member of the Chilton Jaycees and each and every person that came in contact with him appreciated his kind demeanor and friendly personality. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his father: Leonard; his sister: Debbie (Michael) Klein; a nephew: Adam Klein and his friend, Samantha; a step-niece: Brittany (Aaron) Ott; step-great-nieces: Kennadie & Audrina Ott; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother: Janice; and his grandparents: Otto & LaVerne Johnson and Harry & Evangeline Sturtz.
Funeral Service will be at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Martin Lutheran Church (717 Memorial Drive) in Chilton with Rev. Thomas Schmitt officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019. Online condolences at
www.wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019