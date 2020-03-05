|
Ronald "Ron" Thiel
Seymour - Ronald "Ron" Merlin Thiel, 94, left his earthly home on March 5, 2020 to join his wife Audrey in Heaven. He was a member of the New Life United Methodist Church in Seymour.
Ron was born on July 27, 1925 in Marshall, MN to Leonard and Mabel (Schroeder) Thiel. The family moved to Greenville, WI in 1930 where they farmed until 1937. They then purchased and moved to a farm in the Town of Cicero near Black Creek, WI. After a life of farming, he and Audrey retired to the home they built in Seymour in 1980. Since Ron wasn't one to just sit around, he went to work for Seymour Lumber for several years and then to Seymour Woodenware for a few more years.
Ron was married on June 10, 1948 to Audrey Kiser, daughter of Clyde E. and Martha (Pethke) Kiser at the Cicero Evangelical United Brethren Church. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage before Audrey passed away July 1, 2014.
Serving God and his Church was very important to Ron and Audrey. They served on numerous boards and committees, sang in the quartet and choir, served as youth leaders for years, and helped wherever there was a need.
Ron also enjoyed serving on the board of directors of the Seymour Cooperative for 21 years, was on the board of directors of the Good Shepherd Home for 9 years, and volunteered time at Good Shepherd for several years.
Ron is survived by two sons and their wives: Dean (Suzanne) Thiel and Gary (Susan) Thiel; six grandchildren and their families: Shari (Scott) Thiel Blake and son, Brett Mader; David (Amanda) Thiel and children: Alyssa, Miranda, and Owen; Kari (Chad) Hougaard and daughters: Courtney and Ashley; Sam (Chelsey) Thiel; Arthur Thiel; and Mya (Matt) Brugger and children: Harrison and Mara. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Warren; and sisters: Evelyn Tank and Wardeen Brusewitz; brother-in-laws: Clarence Tank, Henry Brusewitz, Fred, Clyde, Vernon, Russell, and Kenneth Kiser, and Chris Groth; sisters-in-law: Irma Groth, Buneda Kiser, Betty Kiser, and Gerry Kiser.
Friends may call at New Life Methodist Church, Seymour, on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am with Pastor Ho Lee officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to Ron's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ron's memory.
Special thanks to all the caregivers at Good Shepherd for the wonderful care given and to Unity Hospice for their support. Thanks also to the caregivers at Meadow Wood and Forrest Glenn for the care given in years past. Thanks again to David and Fred for your regular visits.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020