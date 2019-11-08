|
Ronald Wayne Hartlund
Kimberly - Ron W. Hartlund, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Ron was born on April 16, 1944, in Superior, Wisconsin to Ralph and Betty (Larson) Hartlund. He grew up in Superior and later attended the University of Wisconsin Superior, graduating in 1967. He worked in sales his entire career, starting with Standard Oil, followed by Pitney Bowes, and finally with Lakewood Products.
Ron was united in marriage on March 4, 1972, in Manitowoc, to Margaret "Peggy" Reddin. They have two beautiful children and three grandchildren.
Ron kept himself busy with many different hobbies. He enjoyed hunting "at the cabin," fishing, golf, woodworking, and bowling. In his younger years he also regularly played basketball and softball. Ron had a fondness for birds, always making sure the backyard feeders were full year-round.
Ron is survived by his wife, Peggy; two children: Jason (Lisa) Hartlund and Kate Hartlund; three grandchildren: Matt O'Donnell, Margaret Hartlund, and Evelyn Hartlund; three brothers: Don (Mary) Hartlund, Jeff (Mary) Hartlund, and Bob Hartlund; other relatives and many close friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Fox Valley Humane Society and the Ronald McDonald House.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ron's hospice team for their exceptional care, and to all their family and friends for the incredible kindness and love shown to Ron.
Ron will be remembered most for his positive attitude, especially during his three year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019