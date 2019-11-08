Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hartlund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wayne Hartlund


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Wayne Hartlund Obituary
Ronald Wayne Hartlund

Kimberly - Ron W. Hartlund, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Ron was born on April 16, 1944, in Superior, Wisconsin to Ralph and Betty (Larson) Hartlund. He grew up in Superior and later attended the University of Wisconsin Superior, graduating in 1967. He worked in sales his entire career, starting with Standard Oil, followed by Pitney Bowes, and finally with Lakewood Products.

Ron was united in marriage on March 4, 1972, in Manitowoc, to Margaret "Peggy" Reddin. They have two beautiful children and three grandchildren.

Ron kept himself busy with many different hobbies. He enjoyed hunting "at the cabin," fishing, golf, woodworking, and bowling. In his younger years he also regularly played basketball and softball. Ron had a fondness for birds, always making sure the backyard feeders were full year-round.

Ron is survived by his wife, Peggy; two children: Jason (Lisa) Hartlund and Kate Hartlund; three grandchildren: Matt O'Donnell, Margaret Hartlund, and Evelyn Hartlund; three brothers: Don (Mary) Hartlund, Jeff (Mary) Hartlund, and Bob Hartlund; other relatives and many close friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Fox Valley Humane Society and the Ronald McDonald House.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ron's hospice team for their exceptional care, and to all their family and friends for the incredible kindness and love shown to Ron.

Ron will be remembered most for his positive attitude, especially during his three year battle with pancreatic cancer.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent