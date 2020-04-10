|
Ronald Willenkamp
Hortonville - Ronald Willenkamp, age 75, passed away from the Coronavirus on Friday, April 3rd at Appleton Medical Center and was laid to rest at St. Peter and Paul cemetery. He was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Appleton, WI on August 26, 1944, the son of the late Emrow and Erdine (Henn) Willenkamp. Ron was a graduate of Hortonville High School class of 1962.
On November 21st, 1964, he was united in marriage to Nancy Clegg. Together they bought the farm next to Nancy's parents, where they started and were still raising beef cattle.
Ronnie went to work for Berg and Henn at the age of 17. From there he became a semi driver for Knorr Trucking, Hortonville Wire Products, Kimberly Clark, and for Mills Fleet Farm before his retirement at the age of 69. He drove for over 50 years and was proud to have logged over five million miles behind the wheel. He enjoyed driving semi but couldn't wait to get home to what he loved the most-- his wife and family, his animals and his farm. Ronnie passed down the love of the country/farm life to his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ronnie instilled values like hard work, responsibility, and love that will be passed on to future generations. His laugh, smile or quick-witted comments could always brighten your day. He was known for giving a sincere hug and you'd rarely leave the farm without one.
In retirement, Ronnie enjoyed getting up each morning to do the farm chores and get Nancy's bus ready for her route. After that he'd take his daily trip for coffee to visit his Hortonville Kwik Trip family or get together with his friends at the local coffee shop.
Not only did Ronnie survive Farmer's lung and prostate cancer, in 2016 he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He was in remission thanks to Dr. Hari of Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Dr. William Guenther of FVHO, Dr. Matthias Weiss and Dr. Christine Newton at Encircle in Appleton.
Ronnie is survived by his wife Nancy (Clegg); his daughters Rhonda (Brian) Parker and Lisa (Tim) Lautenschlager; their grandchildren Kelly (Adam) Vlasaty, Tawny Parker (fiancé John JD Forsling), Kayla Lautenschlager (Fiancé Evan Nelson) and Cole Parker. He is further survived by Nancy's seven brothers and sisters: Carol (Fran) Schmelzel, Dennis (Kerry) Clegg, David Clegg, Patricia (special friend Jerry) Weyers, Jim Clegg, Janice (Ken) Ebben, and Kevin Clegg; his step-brothers and sisters Donna Springstroh, Denny Peters, and David (Lori) Peters; his cousins/chemo partner Carol (Bob) Willenkamp; his godfather William Henn Sr.; his godchildren Sherry (Ashman) Bierman, William Henn Jr., Julie (Schmelzel) Wagner, Melanie Clegg; and his dog, Buddy.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Emrow Willenkamp and Erdine (Henn) Willenkamp-Peters, step-father Clarence Peters; infant son Lance, Nancy's parents Harold and Esther (Becher) Clegg, brother in law Donald Weyers, step-sister Nancy Peters, and step-brother-in-law Harvey Springstroh.
Our hope is that everyone takes this virus seriously and keeps their loved ones safe. This virus has taken so much from our family and we pray no one else has to experience such a loss.
Nancy and her family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at AMC for all the love and care they gave Ronnie. We understand the risk you all have taken while caring for him. We also would like to thank our niece, Trina (Schmelzel) Ramadan, and Kent Rusch, at Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home, for the sudden and fast funeral arrangements they made for Ronnie. Thank you to all of our wonderful family, friends and neighbors for your love and support during this difficult time. A funeral and celebration of life will be arranged for a future date.
He will be deeply missed but will live on in the hearts of those he knew and loved. Ronnie was a train enthusiast. On the day of his passing, we heard the train in Dale an unusual number of times. Surely that was our sign that he was taking a train ride to heaven. As Ronnie and Nancy said to each other every night, "Good Night, I Love You, God Bless You."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020