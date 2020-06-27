Rosalie Catherine Ebben
Little Chute - Rosalie Catherine Ebben (Lamers), 88, died surrounded by family on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The daughter of Theodore & Minnie Lamers, she was born in Little Chute on June 23, 1932. Rosalie married Myron Ebben on August 18, 1951 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage together. She raised five children before working at Gimbels and proudly becoming the founding manager of the Gimbels Credit Union. She enjoyed visiting the casino, playing sheepshead, and beating everyone at cribbage. She travelled the country with her loved ones and enjoyed every road trip, whether across state lines or just down the road.
All who knew Rosalie admired her tenacity as a cancer survivor and her positive outlook on life. She frequently expressed gratitude for her oncologist, Dr. Goggins, and his staff, who cared for her for more than a decade. Her five sisters were her best friends, but she had a wide circle of friends who felt like family. She was quick to smile, had a sharp wit, and a lively sense of humor. To know her was to love her and be loved by her.
Rosalie is survived by her children: Ronald (fiancé Debbie), Menasha; Marilyn (Fred) Van Handel, Little Chute; Steven (Cathy), Goodyear, AZ; and Bill (Julie), Appleton; grandchildren: Amanda and Andrew Ebben, Amelia (Kevin) and Rebecca Van Handel; sisters: Gladys (Mark) Hietpas, Pat Vandehey and Bev (Charles) Goodman; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Delores Ebben, Jim (Judy), and Fran (Joann). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Myron "Mike" Ebben; son Michael J. Ebben; and brother and sisters Robert Lamers, Marion Piepkorn, Myrtle Lamers; and brother and sisters-in-law Harvey Ebben, Evelyn Peters, and Lillian Kolmos, Lloyd Vandehey.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 1, 2020 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St, Little Chute, WI 54140) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. For online condolences please visit www.oconnellfh.com. In lieu of flowers, Rosalie would want you to have a rum and coke in her honor, "Because you deserve it."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.