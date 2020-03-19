|
Rosalie L. Evers
Combined Locks - A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Rosie Evers passed away peacefully at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Rosie was 81. She was born in Combined Locks on February 15, 1939, daughter of the late John and Johanna (Lom) Siegel. On November 16, 1960, she married Gordon Evers at St. John Catholic Church in Little Chute; Gordy preceded her in death in 2008.
Many would call Rosie a homemaker, and she was. But over the years, she also worked at Appleton Coated Papers, cleaned doctor offices and schools, and cared for young children. She and Gordy were longtime and faithful members of St. Paul Catholic Church in Combined Locks where she sang in the choir and taught religion. She loved children, especially babies, snowmen, puppies, chocolate, and iced coffee from McDonald's. Her most treasured moments were spent coloring with her grandchildren or running through the rain with them. Rosie had a way of making every day special, and she taught her family that decorating for EVERY holiday was vitally important!
Rosie is survived by five children: Cathy (Mike) Hughes of Combined Locks, Rick (Lana) Evers of New Jersey, John (Jill) Evers of Combined Locks, Ann (Dan) Wynboom of Appleton, and Melissa (Mike) Benton of Greenville. Her loving grandchildren are Joshua (Melissa) Hughes, Emily (Michael) Neils, Jonathan Hughes, Megan Evers, Brandon Evers, Haley Evers, Andrew Wynboom, Danielle Wynboom, Wyatt Benton, Garrett Benton, and Paige Benton. Her great-grandchildren are Hunter, Remington, Sky, Grady, Jazmine, Bentley, Harrison, and Lucy. Rosie is also survived by two sisters: Nancy Miron of Freedom and Judy Kush of Waukesha; a brother: John (Cindy) Siegel of Kaukauna; brothers-in-law: Donald Evers, Ron Beattie, and Raymond Brockman; and sisters-in-law: Celeste Evers, Ade Evers, and Lorayne Evers. There are also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2008, a grandson: Joshua D. Hughes, siblings: Shirley (Marty) Van Hout, Carol (Jim) Van Hout, and Roy (Mary Ann) Siegel, and a brother-in-law Jack Miron.
In light of current events, the memorial service for Rosie will be held at a later date. When the service is scheduled, another obituary will appear in the print media.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 19 to Mar. 29, 2020