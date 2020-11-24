Rosalie M. Hennes
Neenah - Rosalie M. Hennes, age 82, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Green Bay on May 11, 1938 to the late Herbert and Mary Ellen (Promer) Powell. Rosalie married Thomas Hennes on August 31, 1957 at St. Mary Parish in Kaukauna. She was a woman of strong faith and an active member of St. Gabriel Parish, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Along with Tom, she was instrumental in forming the first parish council of the Green Bay Diocese. She enjoyed spending many hours helping with the parish rummage sales. Another great love of Rosalie's was helping to run the Boy's and Girl's Brigade Christmas Giving program. Rosalie enjoyed crafts, sewing, floral arranging, reading, and playing Mah Jongg. While she took great pride in being a homemaker, she also enjoyed helping Tom at the office in the early years of launching his dental practice. She was a former president of the Who's New Club and was very active in the organization for many years.
Together, Rosalie and Tom enjoyed traveling the world. After retirement, she loved spending their winters at their condo in Rockport, Texas, and the friends they made there. Rosalie led a very active life snowmobiling, skiing, playing tennis and golfing, until she lost the use of her right arm six years ago. Being a mother and grandmother was the greatest joy of her life.
Rosalie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Thomas Hennes; children: Diane (Kevin) Heimerman, Neenah; Scott (Bonnie) Hennes, Appleton; Patrick (Beth) Hennes, Green Bay; Michael Hennes, Neenah; Gregory Hennes, Neenah; 10 grandchildren: Renee (Eric) Siems, Eric Heimerman, Candi (Bill) Diedrick, Angela (Barry) Streck, JJ Van Ooyen, Jake (Joe), Caitlin, Naomi, Haydn (McKenzie), and Andrea Hennes; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister, Shirley Larsen; and sister-in-law, Lynn Hennes. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Lastly, she will be missed by her faithful golden retriever Lilli, who never left her side throughout her journey.
In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Norbert and Johanna Hennes; Tom's siblings: Vivian (Gene) Martzahl, Rosalie (Norman) Gerhartz, Rosella (Leo) Eimmerman, Harold Hennes, Duane (Elaine) Hennes; and brother in-law: Roger Larsen.
Due to Covid 19 a private family funeral will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. The service will be livestreamed on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (tentative summer 2021).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Theda Clark Cancer Center and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.