Rosalie "Rose" Roeland
Appleton - Rosalie Ann (Rose) Roeland passed away at home Monday November 11, 2019, following a valiant battle with cancer.
She was born January 1, 1948 in Chicago Ill to parents Mary and John Fuerst, then moved with them to San Diego, CA. She relocated to WI in her late teens, eventually settling in Appleton where she met the love of her life, Richard Roeland. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Rose worked at Lawrence University in the Central Services Dept. for 40 years. Her talents were varied, including quilt making, basket weaving, knitting and crocheting, and other craft projects. She had a beautiful voice and played the piano. She liked keeping a garden and planned and planted beautiful flowerbeds. She enjoyed helping her husband with his hobby, tractor restoration and tractor meets. She became very knowledgeable about tractors, all makes and models and their parts. She enjoyed the seasons and different times of the day sitting on her porch overlooking Little Rice Lake at their northern cottage.
Rose was highly involved in her church with singing in the choir, crafting beautiful shawls for the Prayer Shawl Committee, fund-raising events such as the Dazzling Ladies Night Out, and was a past president of the Catholic Daughters group in Appleton.
But most importantly, she was a mom to two sons, and a grandmother of four. They were her pride and joy.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Fuerst, parents-in-law Jack and Ann Roeland, brothers John Fuerst, Jr. and Richard Fuerst, and granddaughter Aria Roeland.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, sons Robert (special friend Tamara), his son Lukas; Dan (Jennifer) and their daughters Sara and Kate; sister Mary Jean George, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her friends are legion; she was a caring friend to all.
The family would like to extend its appreciation to the Theda Care Cancer Care Center physicians, nurses and specialists, as well as the staff of Theda Care Hospice who have provided such comprehensive and compassionate care during Rose's illness.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.
Mass of Christian Burial for Rosalie will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 East Lourdes Drive in Appleton with Fr. Joe Dorner officiating. There will be visitation on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and the church. Visitation will continue on Friday morning from 10:00am to 11:00am at the church. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton at a later date. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019