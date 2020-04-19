|
Rosalyn "Rose" Vanden Heuvel
Kimberly - Rosalyn Vanden Heuvel, 93, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Touchmark Assisted Living, Appleton. She was born on February 20, 1927, in Kimberly, the daughter of Gregory and Marie (Lamers) Vandenberg. Rose was united in marriage to Joseph Vanden Heuvel on August 12, 1947, at Holy Name Parish, Kimberly, and he preceded her in death. She was a social butterfly, who loved quilting, sewing, singing, traveling, and playing cards. Rose was a devoted wife, awesome mother, and special grandmother, and when her parenting life relaxed she opened the Creative Shop, in Kimberly, and taught many sewing and quilting classes.
Rose is survived by her 2 daughters: Mary Jo (Joe) Wendels and Joan (Jim) Opsteen; 3 sons: Jeff (Kris) Vanden Heuvel, Greg (Gerry) Vanden Heuvel, and Phil (Tami) Vanden Heuvel; 12 grandchildren: Shelley (Matt) Gilk, Angie, (Jim) Wrbanek, Scott (Samantha) Wendels, Mandy (Andy) Lagatta, Steve (Andrea) Opsteen, Emily (Dave) Thunes, Dan (Katrina) Vanden Heuvel, Adam (Jenny) Vanden Heuvel, Tyler Vanden Heuvel, Bree (Michael Franco) Vanden Heuvel, Mykk Vanden Heuvel, and Diana Gerrits; 17 great grandchildren; a sister: Mary Grist; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents; she is further preceded in death by a brother: Rev. Robert Vandenberg, a brother-in-law: Jim Grist; and Joseph's 9 siblings.
In light of current events, the memorial service for Rose will be held at a later date. When the service is scheduled, another obituary will appear in print media and you may also follow changes by visiting www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Inurnment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Rose's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Touchmark; especially, those in the Admiral Neighborhood for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020