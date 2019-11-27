|
|
Rosane M. Coopman
Menasha - Rosane M. Coopman, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born September 17, 1949 in Appleton, daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn (Lucas) Coopman.
Rosane led a simple and quiet life and was an animal lover enjoying her dogs and cats. She retired from Neenah Printing after 30 years of employment.
Survivors include her brother, Michael (Peggy) Coopman; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law: Lory Coopman and Mary Coopman.
Rosane was preceded in death by her sister, Lois (Ron) Scheurle; 3 brothers: Ronald Coopman, Dick Coopman, Kenny Coopman; a niece, Susan Scheurle; and a nephew, Danny Coopman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Menasha.
Westgor Funeral Home, 1140 Appleton Road Menasha 720-0314. Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019