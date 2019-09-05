|
|
Rose Ann "Rosie" Mueller
Seymour - Rose Ann "Rosie" Mueller, 74, of Seymour passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. She was born December 5, 1944, daughter of the late Clarence and Doris (Murray) Witthuhn.
On September 16, 1961, she was united in marriage to Jerry Mueller, having celebrated nearly 58 years of marriage.
Rosie was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour.
She enjoyed bird watching and collecting cardinals. Rosie enjoyed watching the Packer, Brewer, and Badger games. Visiting with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were her some of her most treasured moments.
Rosie is survived by her husband, Jerry; sons: Scott (Michelle) and Todd (Rhonda); three grandchildren: Brad (Trisha) Mueller, Haily (Peter) Barnard, and Cory (Jana) Mueller; four great-grandchildren: Deshawn, Kelton, Jeremy, and Lochlan; one sister: Janice (Gary) Finder; three brothers: Vernon (Tommie) Witthuhn, Jerome Witthuhn, and Lee (Patti) Witthuhn. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Keith (Christine) Mueller; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois (Gary) Blohm; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and Grace Mueller; and brother-in-law, Wayne Mueller.
Friends may call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Burial will take place in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Rosie's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd and Unity Hospice for the thoughtful and kind care of Rosie for the past few years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 5, 2019