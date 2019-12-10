|
|
Rose L. Wyngaard
Little Chute - Rose L. Wyngaard, age 79, died Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Thorp on August 10, 1940 to the late Peter and Frances (Baran) Tomkowiak. She married Robert A. Wyngaard on November 5, 1966 at St. Mary Parish in Appleton. Together, Rose and Bob enjoyed vacationing across the country and taking trips to the local casino. Rose enjoyed the simple things in life. Gardening and caring for her flower beds were something she had taken great pride in. She also recently took back up painting and crafting at the Local 1022 Club in Hartford, WI. She was an excellent seamstress, making many of her children's clothes as well as baptismal and first communion dresses. Rose was an excellent care taker for her family, always putting her family first. She had great faith in her religion and was a lifetime member of St. John's Parish before recently moving to Slinger, WI. Rose was a kind and compassionate person and spent time doing volunteer work at different groups in the Fox Valley.
Rose is survived by her children: Jennifer (Richie) Suchocki, Dena Wyngaard, and Katie Everard; grandchildren: Ashley, Grace, Ron, Dean, Jay, Breann, Chase, and Faith; great grandchild, Angela; siblings: Ed (Jane) Tomkowiak, Lorraine Michalski, and Tom (Trudy) Tomkowiak; and brothers and sisters-in-law: James Eichinger, Gerald Wyngaard, Ken (Sheila) Wyngaard, and Shirley (Dick) Derks. She is further survived by godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; nephew, Joe Michalski; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Theresa Tomkowiak, Joyce Eichinger, Marv Michalski, and Jean Wyngaard.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. Committal Union Cemetery. A memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019