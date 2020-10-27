1/1
Rose M. Learman
1931 - 2020
Rose M. Learman

Appleton - Rose M. Learman, age 89, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born in New Holstein, Wisconsin on October 9, 1931 to the late George and Lucille (Duren) Richart. Rose married Jim Learman on February 14, 1995. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Appleton Medical Center for over 40 years. Rose will be remembered for her beautiful needlework that she gifted so many with. She also crocheted beautiful blankets to share.

Rose is survived by her husband, Jim; children: Steve Popp, Appleton; Nick (Peggy) Popp, Combined Locks, Carla (Keith) Geurts, Englewood, FL; and Bernadette (Mike) Tatro, Freedom; thirteen grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and siblings: Donald Richart, Bootie Meyers, and Georgie Schneider. She is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Popp and Jerome Smith; son, Daniel Popp; daughters-in-law: Patricia and Denise Popp; and sisters: Etta Vanesky and Mona Sweere.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute) beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Bruce Corey officiating. Committal St. Paul Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Rose's family extends a thank you to the wonderful nurses with AseraCare Hospice, and the caregivers in Memory Care at Brookdale in Appleton, who did a beautiful job of caring for her in her final weeks.

You will be greatly missed by your family.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
