Rose M. Prader
- - Rose M. Prader, 64, went to be with Jesus on January 21st, 2019 after bravely and gracefully trusting our Lord in a prolonged battle against a progressive nervous system disorder. She was an inspiration to her family, caregivers and all who knew her.
Rose was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 31st, 1954 to Parents Earl and Elaine Theabo. In 1996, she started attending Christ the Rock Church in Menasha, WI, where she grew in her faith. In 2008, she married her love Robert Prader. Together they enjoyed gardening, holding hands, playing Tripoley, renovating their home and loving on their kids and grandkids.
Rose's quick wit and clever sense of humor made her a joy to be around. She was quick to smile and laugh, and she welcomed everyone into her life.
Her two greatest loves were her family and her Jesus. She worked tirelessly to provide for her children, and served joyfully in her church. She loved ceramics and loved to sing.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Prader; Children Rebecca Price (Tracy), Eric Price, Traci Price, Adam Price, Jason Price (Amy), Erin Prader and Matthew Prader; Grandchildren Runner, Naomi, Titus, Myla, Jade and Sebastian; Siblings Mary Hare, Jean (Bob) Schultz, Mike Theabo, Gary (Cindy) Theabo, Paul (Lois) Theabo, and John (Pam) Theabo.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Earl Richard and Elaine Lucy (Janssen) Theabo.
July 6th, 2019 at Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952
5:00-6:30pm Visitation and Lantern Decorating
6:30-7:30pm Service
7:30-8:30pm Lantern Release on the Water
Her family is honored to share this time with you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019