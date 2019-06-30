Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Christ the Rock Community Church
W6254 US-10 #114
Menasha, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Christ the Rock Community Church
W6254 US-10 #114
Menasha, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Lantern Release on the Water
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Prader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Prader


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Prader Obituary
Rose M. Prader

- - Rose M. Prader, 64, went to be with Jesus on January 21st, 2019 after bravely and gracefully trusting our Lord in a prolonged battle against a progressive nervous system disorder. She was an inspiration to her family, caregivers and all who knew her.

Rose was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 31st, 1954 to Parents Earl and Elaine Theabo. In 1996, she started attending Christ the Rock Church in Menasha, WI, where she grew in her faith. In 2008, she married her love Robert Prader. Together they enjoyed gardening, holding hands, playing Tripoley, renovating their home and loving on their kids and grandkids.

Rose's quick wit and clever sense of humor made her a joy to be around. She was quick to smile and laugh, and she welcomed everyone into her life.

Her two greatest loves were her family and her Jesus. She worked tirelessly to provide for her children, and served joyfully in her church. She loved ceramics and loved to sing.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Prader; Children Rebecca Price (Tracy), Eric Price, Traci Price, Adam Price, Jason Price (Amy), Erin Prader and Matthew Prader; Grandchildren Runner, Naomi, Titus, Myla, Jade and Sebastian; Siblings Mary Hare, Jean (Bob) Schultz, Mike Theabo, Gary (Cindy) Theabo, Paul (Lois) Theabo, and John (Pam) Theabo.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Earl Richard and Elaine Lucy (Janssen) Theabo.

July 6th, 2019 at Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952

5:00-6:30pm Visitation and Lantern Decorating

6:30-7:30pm Service

7:30-8:30pm Lantern Release on the Water

Her family is honored to share this time with you.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent