Rose M. Schmidt
Harrison - Rose M. Schmidt, Darboy, age 93, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Heartwood Homes Senior Living. She was born in the Town of Buchanan on April 30, 1926 to the late Richard and Anna (Van Lanen) Lamers. Rose married Francis Schmidt on June 17, 1948 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown. She led an active life raising 9 children. In retirement, Rose walked daily, loved to read and enjoyed playing cards. She bowled and golfed into her late 80's and was proud of her hole in one. Rose was a natural caregiver and provided respite care in the area for over 15 years. She loved visiting with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose had a strong faith and worked to share it with her family.
Rose is survived by her children: Floyd (Edie), Chute Pond; Gib (Sis), Appleton; Clyde, Appleton; Cy (Diane), Kaukauna; Sal (Don Cupp), Kaukauna; David (Colleen), Appleton; Ed (Lisa), Appleton; Bruce (Jodie), Appleton; and Fran (Tracy), Greenville; grandchildren: Jenni (Shane) Robley and Jon (Rachel); Rick, Andy (Karen), Sarah (Jeff), Patrick (Lisa), and Melanie (Dan) Kmiecik; Nic (Sara) Schmitt, Ben (Lindsay) Schmitt, and Ellie (Nick) Bouressa; Travis (Kasey), Trevor (Amanda), Trent (Libby) and Turner; Jessica (Joel) Olsen and Logan (Elise); and Calista, Laken, and Tavia; 26 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; sister, Frances Haen; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Lamers. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Francis, Rose was preceded in death by her brothers: Gordon (Mary), Lyle (Ellen, Helen) Gene (Delia), Paul (Helen), and Marcel Lamers; sisters: Ruby (Bob Turiff, Barney) Van Handel, Jane (Ves) Vosters, Mary (Gerald) Nackers, and Emily (Gordy) Vander Wyst; brothers-in-law: Bob Haen, Lawrence (Loretta), Leo (Florence), Gerald (Marcella), Norbert (Lucina), Fritz (Eunice), and Jerome (Audrey) Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Agnes (Ray) Bies.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will conclude with a prayer service, led by Rose's son Deacon Gib Schmidt, at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, March 13, 2020 at ST. PAUL PARISH (410 Wallace St. Combined Locks) from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Andrew Kysely will officiate. Committal St. Francis Cemetery, Hollandtown. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank Ruthie for the loving care she gave to Rose while at home. Also, thank you to the staff at Heartwood Homes and Ascension at Home Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020