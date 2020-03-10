Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. PAUL PARISH
410 Wallace St.
Combined Locks, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. PAUL PARISH
410 Wallace St.
Combined Locks, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Schmidt


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Schmidt Obituary
Rose M. Schmidt

Harrison - Rose M. Schmidt, Darboy, age 93, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Heartwood Homes Senior Living. She was born in the Town of Buchanan on April 30, 1926 to the late Richard and Anna (Van Lanen) Lamers. Rose married Francis Schmidt on June 17, 1948 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown. She led an active life raising 9 children. In retirement, Rose walked daily, loved to read and enjoyed playing cards. She bowled and golfed into her late 80's and was proud of her hole in one. Rose was a natural caregiver and provided respite care in the area for over 15 years. She loved visiting with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose had a strong faith and worked to share it with her family.

Rose is survived by her children: Floyd (Edie), Chute Pond; Gib (Sis), Appleton; Clyde, Appleton; Cy (Diane), Kaukauna; Sal (Don Cupp), Kaukauna; David (Colleen), Appleton; Ed (Lisa), Appleton; Bruce (Jodie), Appleton; and Fran (Tracy), Greenville; grandchildren: Jenni (Shane) Robley and Jon (Rachel); Rick, Andy (Karen), Sarah (Jeff), Patrick (Lisa), and Melanie (Dan) Kmiecik; Nic (Sara) Schmitt, Ben (Lindsay) Schmitt, and Ellie (Nick) Bouressa; Travis (Kasey), Trevor (Amanda), Trent (Libby) and Turner; Jessica (Joel) Olsen and Logan (Elise); and Calista, Laken, and Tavia; 26 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; sister, Frances Haen; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Lamers. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Francis, Rose was preceded in death by her brothers: Gordon (Mary), Lyle (Ellen, Helen) Gene (Delia), Paul (Helen), and Marcel Lamers; sisters: Ruby (Bob Turiff, Barney) Van Handel, Jane (Ves) Vosters, Mary (Gerald) Nackers, and Emily (Gordy) Vander Wyst; brothers-in-law: Bob Haen, Lawrence (Loretta), Leo (Florence), Gerald (Marcella), Norbert (Lucina), Fritz (Eunice), and Jerome (Audrey) Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Agnes (Ray) Bies.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will conclude with a prayer service, led by Rose's son Deacon Gib Schmidt, at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, March 13, 2020 at ST. PAUL PARISH (410 Wallace St. Combined Locks) from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Andrew Kysely will officiate. Committal St. Francis Cemetery, Hollandtown. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

The family would like to thank Ruthie for the loving care she gave to Rose while at home. Also, thank you to the staff at Heartwood Homes and Ascension at Home Hospice.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent