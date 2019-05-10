|
|
Rose Marie Vanden Boogaard
Appleton - Rose Marie Vanden Boogaard died May 9, 2019, peacefully at the Rennes Heath and Rehab. She was born in La Crosse, WI, and resided in Menasha for the last 65 years. She worked at Theda Clark as an ICU nurse and later became the head nurse of the cath lab before retiring.
She is survived by her three sons and one daughter: Keith (Margie) of Oshkosh, Kurt of Colorado Springs, Kevin (special friend Lori Le Blanc) of Appleton, and Kim Olson of Appleton. She was also survived by her grandchildren: Aaron (Melanie) Vanden Boogaard of Oshkosh and their children Avery and Brady, Paul (Brooke) Vanden Boogaard of Greenville and their daughter Wrennie, Sara (fiancé Victoria Allen) Olson of Flagstaff, AZ, and Eric (fiancé Silvia Turk) Olson of Africa.
The memorial service for Rose Marie will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL (1595 Oneida St. Menasha). Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service.
Thank you to the staff at Rennes Heath and Rehab for your wonderful care and providing her with chocolates and ice cream daily.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2019