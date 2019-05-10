Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Boogaard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Vanden Boogaard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Marie Vanden Boogaard Obituary
Rose Marie Vanden Boogaard

Appleton - Rose Marie Vanden Boogaard died May 9, 2019, peacefully at the Rennes Heath and Rehab. She was born in La Crosse, WI, and resided in Menasha for the last 65 years. She worked at Theda Clark as an ICU nurse and later became the head nurse of the cath lab before retiring.

She is survived by her three sons and one daughter: Keith (Margie) of Oshkosh, Kurt of Colorado Springs, Kevin (special friend Lori Le Blanc) of Appleton, and Kim Olson of Appleton. She was also survived by her grandchildren: Aaron (Melanie) Vanden Boogaard of Oshkosh and their children Avery and Brady, Paul (Brooke) Vanden Boogaard of Greenville and their daughter Wrennie, Sara (fiancé Victoria Allen) Olson of Flagstaff, AZ, and Eric (fiancé Silvia Turk) Olson of Africa.

The memorial service for Rose Marie will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL (1595 Oneida St. Menasha). Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service.

Thank you to the staff at Rennes Heath and Rehab for your wonderful care and providing her with chocolates and ice cream daily.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now