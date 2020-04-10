|
Rose Mary Kraus
Appleton - Rose Mary Kraus, age 90, passed away on April 8, 2020 after her third battle with cancer. She was a feisty, big hearted and courageous woman who was always smiling. Born in Kaukauna on January 29, 1930, daughter of the late Henry and Catherine DeLeeuw. Rose married Joseph Kraus on September 1, 1951 and they shared 56 years together until his death in 2008.
Rose worked at Zwicker Knitting Mills, Lawrence University and making quilts for Courtney Woolen Mills. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing with Joe, gambling, reading, shopping and mall walking, drinking Lambrusco wine and showing off her purple car.
Rose is survived by her son, Jim (Wendy) Kraus; grandchildren: Nick Kraus, Pat (Melissa) Kraus and Alexis (Luke) Dorzweiler; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Betty (Ken) Courtney and Marlene (Jim) VanAbel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kraus; son, Jack Kraus; seven siblings: Madge (Cal) Perry, Tess (Bob) Hackstock, Ann (Henry) Ketels, Dorothy (John) Oppelt, Joe (Joyce) DeLeeuw, Harold DeLeeuw and Connie (Lois) DeLeeuw.
Due to current circumstances, Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband and son with a private ceremony at High Memorial Park and a memorial mass will be held later in her name. When the family is able, there will be a celebration of Rose's life held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020