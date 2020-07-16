1/1
Rose Mary "Rosie" Rindt
1937 - 2020
Rose Mary "Rosie" Rindt

Appleton - Rose Mary "Rosie" Rindt, age 83 of Appleton, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton. Rosie was born on April 5, 1937 in Shawano to the late Albert and Effie (Hammond) Rindt. She worked at Aid Association for Lutherans (Thrivent) for 44 years. A private funeral service will be held for Rosie, with entombment in Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder Mickelson
336 South Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
715-526-3135
