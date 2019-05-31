Rosella E. "Sally" Kons



Little Chute - Together again...



Rosella E. "Sally" Kons, age 94, died peacefully, with her family at her side, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1924, in Kaukauna, to the late George and Wilhelmina (Van Roy) LeNoble. Sally married Clarence A. "Mike" Kons on November 27, 1941, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, where she was a lifelong member. She graduated from St. John grade school and attended the high school. She, along with Mike, were members of the Fox Valley Golf Club, where she won the Ladies "B" Flight Championship in 1967. She took great pride in being a homemaker and supporting Mike during his 43 years of service with Appleton Paper Combined Locks Mill. She and her family spent 25 wonderful years at their cottage on Pelican Lake, where they enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, and shopping in Rhinelander and Eagle River. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her many friends, and traveling to many different places, including Germany, Canada, Hawaii, Florida, South Carolina, Washington D.C., Kentucky, Ohio, and Nevada. Sally was also proud and grateful to have celebrated 70 years of marriage with Mike at her side in 2011.



Sally is survived by her son David D. (friend Virginia), Hinckley (Ohio); grandchildren: David D. (Jackie) Kons Jr., and Jennifer M. (Tom Owen) Kons; great grandsons: Logan J. and Joshuah D. Kons and Levon J. Owen; stepsister Arnella "Connie" Ballard; and godchildren: Richard Fischer and Joannie Bongers. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; step father, John Kons; brothers and sisters: Cornelius, Frank (Ranna), William (Beatrice), Henry, Sister Mary Virgilia, Nellie, and Johanna; step brothers and sisters: Arnella "Connie" (Don) Ballard, Arthur (Harriet), Wilbert (Fran), Raymond (Alyce), Angeline, Laverne (Ed) Bongers, Emily (Paul) Ballard, and Rita (Al) Fischer; and godchildren: Dennis Ballard, Pat Springstroah and Don Hearder.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. James Vanden Hogen will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rhonda and the staff at Care Partners and also to Compassus Hospice, especially Jessie and Lori, for the care given to Sally. They are very grateful for the loving support given to Sally. Also, thank you to neighbors, Joan Voet, Joyce and Bob Haen, and Lori and Randy O'Bright.



Thanks for everything. Love you mom. You will always be in our hearts.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary