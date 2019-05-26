|
Rosella P. Huss
Kaukauna - Rosie P. Huss, age 86, of Kaukauna, passed away at her home on May 23, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1932, daughter of the late Anton and Minnie (DeGroot) DeWitt. She married Kenneth Huss and together they have celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Rosie worked at Bell Kaukauna for 46 years before her retirement. She worked hard all of her life to provide her family with everything they needed. She was a caring, kind individual that would help anyone in need. Rosie dedicated her life to her family. She was an extremely loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved angels and had a huge collection around her home, a home that was filled with love provided by Rosie.
Rosie is survived by her husband, Kenneth J. Huss; children: Bill (Sharon) Huss, Deb (Dave) Haessly and Sue (Tom) Bohman; grandchildren: Jenny (Adam), Brian, Joe (special friend, Taylor), Tiffany (Kevin), Mandy (Greg) and Jerica (Jarrod); 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Mary Brown and William (Dorothy) DeWitt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Carol DeWitt, Jean DeWitt, George Huss, Delores Huss and John Schmidt; family friend, Bill Johnson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosie was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane; son, Terry; grandson, Jeremy; siblings: Theresa, Bob, Pete and Frankie; and several brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to thank Cathy Knifke, a close friend, for your loving support during this difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019