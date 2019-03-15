Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1810 N. McDonald Street
Appleton, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1810 N. McDonald Street
Appleton, WI
Roselyn M. Coenen

Roselyn M. Coenen Obituary
Roselyn M. Coenen

Appleton - Rose M. Coenen, age 80, of Appleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 N. McDonald Street, Appleton, with Fr. Jim Lucas officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's paper.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 15, 2019
