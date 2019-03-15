|
|
Roselyn M. Coenen
Appleton - Rose M. Coenen, age 80, of Appleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 N. McDonald Street, Appleton, with Fr. Jim Lucas officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's paper.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 15, 2019