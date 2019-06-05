|
|
Roselyn Meverden
Birnamwood - Roselyn "Rosie" M. Meverden (Andraschko) February 22, 1943 - June 1, 2019
On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Rosleyn Meverden returned to her loving Father. She is now reunited with her husband, Raymond and brothers Bill and her twin, Bobby, the thought of which brought her great comfort in her last weeks. Her short time with brain cancer was made peaceful with cherished visits from friends and family as well as her love and trust in Jesus.
Roselyn was born February 22, 1943 in Aniwa, WI to parents William and Anna (Weber) Andraschko. The youngest of four children, she grew up working on the family farm. She preferred being outdoors with her shoes off. She graduated from Mattoon High School and worked briefly on a potato farm in Antigo.
She married Raymond Meverden on July 9, 1966. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2019. They began a family in Neenah, WI. She was a housemaker and devoted mother to three boys. Her home was a neighborhood hotspot, playing cards and dice games with friends and family. She also enjoyed time around a campfire and spending time with her "Baby boy," Snickers.
Rosie is survived by children, Ron (Mary) Meverden of Hortonville, Rick (Lora) Meverden of Neenah, and Randy (Jennifer) Meverden of Fitchburg. Grandchildren Samantha, Cole, Ryan, Katy, Taygen, and Kamaria.
Sister Carol Wild, sister in-law, Jean Andraschko, several brothers and sisters in-law and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Sr. and Anna Andraschko, her husband Raymond Meverden, her twin brother Robert (Bobby) Andraschko, brother, Bill Andraschko, and several brothers and sisters in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 11AM until the time of Mass at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tanya, of Compassus Hospice, your presence was a blessing. Also thank you to the staff at ManorCare of Appleton for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019