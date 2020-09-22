1/1
RoseMarie Wirsbinski
1938 - 2020
RoseMarie Wirsbinski

Fremont - RoseMarie Wirsbinski, age 82, of Fremont, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on July 12, 1938 on the family farm in Knowlton WI, the daughter of the late Charles and Rose(Buczek)Lewandowski.

On October 11, 1958, RoseMarie married her high school sweetheart, Buddy Wirsbinski, in Mosinee. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2017. They raised their family in Neenah. RoseMarie was a stay at home mom while her girls were young, very involved in their schooling, hand making their clothing, and taking many memorable family vacations. Her family was her pride and joy. When the girls were older, RoseMarie worked as a medical transcriptionist at Theda Clark for twenty five years before retiring.

During their retirement Bud and RoseMarie enjoyed wintering in Panama City Beach, FL. They enjoyed traveling. Some of their destinations included Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, and girls only trip to Italy.

RoseMarie is survived by four daughters, Laurie Wichman, Caryn Baker, Joan (Tom) Waitrovich, and Gayle (Yong) Kwon; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, Richard (Hannah) Wirsbinski, and their children, Clara and Mack; David Ehlke and his children, Braxton and MaKenna; Donny (Amy) Wichman, and their children, Caleb and Addison; Josh (Fiance' Sara) Waitrovich, and children, Benjamin, Braedyn and Brooklyn; Joey Waitrovich; Hannah (Matt) Schuchhardt, and their daughter, Greta; Laura (Chuck) Costa, and their children, Talia and Edison; and Becca Kwon; her sister-in-law, Diane Parson; her brother-in-law, Jim (Marge)Wirsbinski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by; a son-in-law. Pete Wichman; a granddaughter, April Wichman; two brothers, Charles(Leona)Lewandowski and Gene(Cookie)Lewandowski.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Russ Leach will officiate. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Saturday, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. A memorial fund has been established for the Wounded Warrior Project.

The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers Stephanie, Karissa Kat, and Nicole, at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living for their compassionate care of our mom, and to ThedaCare Hospice.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
Laurie, Caryn, Joan, & Gayle, I’m so sorry to hear about your Mom’s passing. We all have WONDERFUL memories of spending time with her and your whole family on our annual weeklong vacations to Woodie’s Resort. So many fun times and memories and your Mom was truly the reason for many of them (I still remember her trying to get her sun “tan” one of those vacation weeks for her HS reunion and ended up burned like a lobster, and then in her usual way, laugh at herself so hard). She was a wonderful Mom to all of you and loved and cared for all of you deeply (yes, even you Caryn!!). You all are fortunate to be able to call her Mom, cherish the memories and take solace in knowing she is back with your Dad. Thoughts and prayers to all of you and the whole extended family.
Steve Walbrun
Friend
September 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mom. Hope you can find comfort during this sad time.
Karen Sipla
Friend
September 20, 2020
My heart goes out to all of you. The brain rejoices for she is now with the Lord & all who went before her. The heart though, the heart yearns for her voice, a touch, even a look!
Sending love to all. Pam (Wichman) McCluskey & family
Pam McCluskey
September 20, 2020
My heart is aching for all of the family! I have many fond memories of both your parents & know they will continue to live in your hearts! Thoughts Prayers & Love RIP Mom Rosemarie
Kim Kofnetka
Friend
