Laurie, Caryn, Joan, & Gayle, I’m so sorry to hear about your Mom’s passing. We all have WONDERFUL memories of spending time with her and your whole family on our annual weeklong vacations to Woodie’s Resort. So many fun times and memories and your Mom was truly the reason for many of them (I still remember her trying to get her sun “tan” one of those vacation weeks for her HS reunion and ended up burned like a lobster, and then in her usual way, laugh at herself so hard). She was a wonderful Mom to all of you and loved and cared for all of you deeply (yes, even you Caryn!!). You all are fortunate to be able to call her Mom, cherish the memories and take solace in knowing she is back with your Dad. Thoughts and prayers to all of you and the whole extended family.

Steve Walbrun

Friend