RoseMarie Wirsbinski
Fremont - RoseMarie Wirsbinski, age 82, of Fremont, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on July 12, 1938 on the family farm in Knowlton WI, the daughter of the late Charles and Rose(Buczek)Lewandowski.
On October 11, 1958, RoseMarie married her high school sweetheart, Buddy Wirsbinski, in Mosinee. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2017. They raised their family in Neenah. RoseMarie was a stay at home mom while her girls were young, very involved in their schooling, hand making their clothing, and taking many memorable family vacations. Her family was her pride and joy. When the girls were older, RoseMarie worked as a medical transcriptionist at Theda Clark for twenty five years before retiring.
During their retirement Bud and RoseMarie enjoyed wintering in Panama City Beach, FL. They enjoyed traveling. Some of their destinations included Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, and girls only trip to Italy.
RoseMarie is survived by four daughters, Laurie Wichman, Caryn Baker, Joan (Tom) Waitrovich, and Gayle (Yong) Kwon; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, Richard (Hannah) Wirsbinski, and their children, Clara and Mack; David Ehlke and his children, Braxton and MaKenna; Donny (Amy) Wichman, and their children, Caleb and Addison; Josh (Fiance' Sara) Waitrovich, and children, Benjamin, Braedyn and Brooklyn; Joey Waitrovich; Hannah (Matt) Schuchhardt, and their daughter, Greta; Laura (Chuck) Costa, and their children, Talia and Edison; and Becca Kwon; her sister-in-law, Diane Parson; her brother-in-law, Jim (Marge)Wirsbinski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by; a son-in-law. Pete Wichman; a granddaughter, April Wichman; two brothers, Charles(Leona)Lewandowski and Gene(Cookie)Lewandowski.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Russ Leach will officiate. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Saturday, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. A memorial fund has been established for the Wounded Warrior Project
The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers Stephanie, Karissa Kat, and Nicole, at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living for their compassionate care of our mom, and to ThedaCare Hospice.