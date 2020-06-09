RoseMary D. Weigman
Appleton - RoseMary D. Weigman, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on August 1, 1938. She married Ron Weigman on November 29, 1958.
Rosie enjoyed making quilts and crocheting afghans. She was always up for a Hershey's chocolate or a cup of coffee. Rosie knew more about the Brewers than your average fan and always listened to the games on the radio.
Rosie is survived by her children and their families: Tammy (Mike) Carney and their son Spenser Acord; Rick Weigman and his son, Tyler (Hli) Weigman and their daughter Elliott; Daniel Weigman(special friend James Lee), John Weigman and his daughters, Lyndsey (special friend, Casey) Weigman and their daughter, Avery and Lauren Weigman; Sue (Jeff) Garvey and their children Craig (Jessalyn) Garvey and their children Ford, Pierce and Lara, Briana (Alex) Vosters and Kalyn (fiance, Connor DeBruin) Garvey. She is also survived by her siblings: Jay VanderWyst, Jed VanderWyst and Jodi VanderWyst; sisters-in-law, Paulette (Dave) King and Mary Weigman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Ron; parents: Edward and Alice VanderWyst; father and mother in law: Ambrose and Mathilda Weigman; and a brother-in-law, Gary Weigman.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held when public gatherings are more acceptable. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Weigman family would like to extend a special thank you the staff at Apple Creek Assisted Living for the wonderful care that was given to Mom.
Mom, we will miss your big heart and you always being there for us. Your spunky personality and love will be truly missed. We love you a bushel and peck.
Appleton - RoseMary D. Weigman, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on August 1, 1938. She married Ron Weigman on November 29, 1958.
Rosie enjoyed making quilts and crocheting afghans. She was always up for a Hershey's chocolate or a cup of coffee. Rosie knew more about the Brewers than your average fan and always listened to the games on the radio.
Rosie is survived by her children and their families: Tammy (Mike) Carney and their son Spenser Acord; Rick Weigman and his son, Tyler (Hli) Weigman and their daughter Elliott; Daniel Weigman(special friend James Lee), John Weigman and his daughters, Lyndsey (special friend, Casey) Weigman and their daughter, Avery and Lauren Weigman; Sue (Jeff) Garvey and their children Craig (Jessalyn) Garvey and their children Ford, Pierce and Lara, Briana (Alex) Vosters and Kalyn (fiance, Connor DeBruin) Garvey. She is also survived by her siblings: Jay VanderWyst, Jed VanderWyst and Jodi VanderWyst; sisters-in-law, Paulette (Dave) King and Mary Weigman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Ron; parents: Edward and Alice VanderWyst; father and mother in law: Ambrose and Mathilda Weigman; and a brother-in-law, Gary Weigman.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held when public gatherings are more acceptable. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Weigman family would like to extend a special thank you the staff at Apple Creek Assisted Living for the wonderful care that was given to Mom.
Mom, we will miss your big heart and you always being there for us. Your spunky personality and love will be truly missed. We love you a bushel and peck.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.