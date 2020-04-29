|
Rosemary E. (Bislew) Verhagen
Neenah - Rosemary E. (Bislew) Verhagen, 82, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on April 27, 2020. She entered this world on July 22, 1937 in Racine, WI, born to William and Evelyn (Verbeten) Bislew. She married David L. Verhagen and his six children on September 18, 1971. She received her Bachelors in Education and Masters In Spanish and taught at all levels ending her career teaching college.
She is survived by her loving husband David and children, Pamela Verhagen, Joanne (Tim) White, Mary (Bob) Lornson, Nick Verhagen, Gary (Tamara) Verhagen, Mark (Angela) Verhagen 10 Grandchildren, Tina, Chad Kobs, Brian, Kevin Lornson, Daniel, Maxwell, Margaret Verhagen, Kassandra Bergner and Jack Verhagen, 7 step grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
She is further survived by her siblings, William (Carol) Bislew, John (Antoinette) Bislew, Edna (Don) Graves, Virginia (Robert) Stark, Helen (Richard) France, Lawrence (Maria) Bislew and Karen Bislew, and inlaws, Patricia (John) Towns and Denis (Lynn) Verhagen
She was preceded in death by her sister Edith Schuster, her parents and inlaws Nicholas and Margaret Verhagen.
Memorial donations may be made in Rosemary's name to The or .
A mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date.
