Rosemary F. Friebel
Kimberly, Wisconsin - Rosemary Frances Friebel, age 89, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born May 17, 1930 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Tennie) Nussbaum. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1948. She married Vernon Friebel on April 25, 1953 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Appleton. They lived in Kimberly from 1954 until 2016 when they moved into St. Paul's Villa, Kaukauna.
Rosemary was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church (formerly Holy Name). She has served on several committees as well as a member of the Cross and Crown Charismatic Prayer Group, Holy Spirit Women's Bible Study, and was actively involved and devoted to the Pro-Life Movement for many years. Most all of her life was devoted to God and her family whom she loved dearly.
Rosemary is survived by their children, John (Barb Meetz) Friebel and their children, Jennifer and Stephanie (Taylor Gilmet); Jim (Sharon Plath) Friebel and their children, Sara and Nick (Linda); David (Adriana Van Lith) Friebel and their children, Jeff (Dominique) and Kim (Michael Poulos) Friebel; Joe (the late Lori Scheibe) Friebel and their children, Scott (Monica), Brian, and Alex; Ann (Steve) Bauer and their children, Jace Bauer, Sean (Kayce) Lenz and Morgan (Jared Einberger) Lenz; as well as her beloved great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jack Friebel (children of Jeff and Dominique). Rosemary is further survived by a sister-in-law, Virginia Friebel, a brother-in-law, Arden Mattice, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon, two of their children, Mark and an infant son, Thomas, an infant grandson, Frank David, and a daughter-in-law, Lori Friebel. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Don Nussbaum and his wife, Sylvia (Sis), her sisters, Millie Mattice, Addie Ulman and her husband, Ralph, Joan Gasser and her husband, Tom. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Marvin Friebel and Ronald Friebel and a sister-in-law, Lee Friebel.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Rosie at 11 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 600 E. Kimberly Avenue, Kimberly. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until the time of the mass. Interment will be in the Holy Spirit Cemetery, Kimberly.
Rosie's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of St. Paul's Villa, the staff and sisters of St. Paul's Nursing Home, and the staff of St. Paul's Hospice Services for all their care and compassion during her stay.
The following poem was written by Rosemary Friebel:
Family, relatives, neighbors, friends,
Turn towards God, don't follow trends.
Don't weep for me; my pain is gone.
After death comes certain dawn.
Jesus saved us - this we know
Be sure to tell each friend and foe.
The gates are open wide to all;
Be careful not to stumble, fall.
In time of temptation and time of trial,
Just stop and think and pray a while.
Give God a chance to meet your need.
Read the scriptures. He'll plant the seed.
Just open wide your Heart to Him.
He will not leave you on a limb.
Sisters, brothers, neighbors, friends,
Follow God instead of trends.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019