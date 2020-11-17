Rosemary H. 'Posie' EngelPort Washington - age 87, died Sunday November 15, 2020, at Harbor Campus, Port Washington, Wisconsin, surrounded by her family. Posie was born on October 21, 1933, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Mildred Hanig. She was united in marriage to Wayne C. Engel on Aug. 13, 1955, in Appleton, Wisconsin.Posie graduated in 1952 from Appleton High School and went to work at H.C. Prange Company, a local department store. After marrying Wayne, she became a homemaker and mother. She loved family and friends, enjoying their company at their Lake Winnebago home. All would gather to swim, fish, celebrate holidays and, of course, eat! There was never a time when she was not with the ones she loved. Music was another great love. Being a teenager from the 50's she loved Elvis, or as Wayne would call him "Elvis the pelvis". At home she would take breaks during her busy day to play her Hammond Organ and relax, even taking time to show the "little ones" how to play. Music would range from polkas to modern day hits. During her time at Harbor Campus she joined the choir and entertained us during the Holidays.Posie is survived by her son, Scott (Dana) Engel of Fredonia, WI and two grandchildren: Alex Engel, Grafton, WI and Max Engel, Fredonia, WI.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, mother, Mildred and brother, Tim Hanig, as well as several aunts and uncles.Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, November 20, 2020 at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends can visit from 10 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at 1 PM at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.Posie invites you to listen to the music while you give the ones you love a hug in celebration of her life!