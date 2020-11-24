Fond du Lac - Rosemary H. (Van Kessel) Sesing, returned home to God on Sunday, November 22, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family. Rosemary ("Rosie", "Old Dutch") was born in Little Chute, WI on April 4, 1930 to John Van Kessel and Catherine Pynenberg Van Kessel. She was the oldest of four children, one brother (Jack Van Kessel) and two sisters (Corrita (Don) De Valk and Therese (Bill) Wocelka.Rosemary attended Kimberly High School and graduated in 1948. After working as the secretary to her middle school principal and teaching typing, she moved to Milwaukee, WI in February 1950.Rosemary received a 3-year nursing diploma in 1953 from Milwaukee County, School of Nursing. She met the love of her life, Glenroy, on a blind date in 1953. That was the start of a beautiful relationship spanning 48 years until Glenroy's death in 2001. She lived in Fond du Lac for the rest of her life.In the summer of 1979 Rosemary began the process of completing her four-year B.S. degree in Nursing at Viterbo College in La Crosse. Her career included being a Registered Nurse at St. Agnes Hospital, for the Fond du Lac Public Health Department (working in the community and at the Fond du Lac School District), and Moraine Park Technical College as the nurse coordinator for college students and K-12 grade levels. She retired in 1990.Rosemary was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary - Mount Calvary chapter and Holy Family Parish.Rosemary had an amazing presence, sass and a deep desire to strengthen friendships with her loved ones, friends and acquaintances.She was the ultimate "giver." When Rosemary made a gift for one child, she handmade a gift for each of her ten children. Some of her greatest joys were a cup of hot coffee, swimming, quilting, cycling trips in Europe with her husband and in the United States with her family, winter months in the Arizona sunshine, ICE CREAM and praying her daily rosary.Rosemary is survived by ten children William (Joyce) Sesing, James (Sharon) Sesing, Gary (Lynette) Sesing, Timothy (Mary) Sesing, Barbara (Vince) Inga, Catherine Sesing, Patrick (Christine) Sesing, Rosa Sesing, Margaret (Matthew) Kriesel and Susan (John) Herrick. She was not only their mom, she was their best friend, confidante, their rock, their everything and challenged them to be everything they could be.Rosemary cherished being "Nana" to her 26 grandchildren Nathan (Amanda), Tamara (Ryan), Gretchen, Matt (Olivia), Chad (Jamie), Elizabeth (Nick), Lydia (Matt), Jeremy, Dan, Megan, Joe (Liz), Emilee, Jessica, Erika, Samantha, Nicholas, Natalie, Rachelle, Jillian, Elliot, Alex, Leesa, Lauren, Matthew, Rosemary and Michael. She also took great pride in her 14 great grandchildren. She delighted in each of them.Rosemary is further survived by sisters-in-law Eleanor Sesing, Rosemary Schrage and Arlene Sesing.Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Glenroy, sister Therese, and many members of the Sesing and Van Kessel families.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 59 East Merrill Avenue, Fond du Lac. Rosemary will be laid to rest in St. Charles Cemetery.Thank you for loving us so well. You have blessed us all. We love you so and will miss you greatly.In lieu of flowers, Rosemary asked that memorials be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Society."Love Ya, Rosie/Mom/Nana. Be good to you."