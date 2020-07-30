Rosemary Johnson
Menasha - Rosemary Johnson, age 75, passed away at home on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born June 28, 1945 in Black Creek, WI, daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Jaeckels) Felton.
Rosemary graduated from Seymour High School. She married Ronald Johnson on June 10, 1970. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2000.
Rosemary retired from McCain Foods. She had great love of reading and fishing. Rosemary was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Travis) Noffke; three sons: Ryan (Lynn) Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson, Calvin (Tiffany) Johnson; four grandchildren: Jeffrey McDaniel, Darrin Noffke, Dawson Noffke, Brooklyn Johnson; her sister, Bernice Weber; and two sisters-in-law: Nancy Felton and Violet (Jim) Vissers.
Rosemary was preceded in death by two brothers: Keneth Felton, Edward Felton; and a brother-in-law, Adam Weber.
A private family service will be held.
"You may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts when you gave us so much to remember."
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com