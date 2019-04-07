|
|
Rosemary "Rosie" Karls
Chilton - Rosemary G. "Rosie" Karls, age 73, of Chilton, died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born September 14, 1945, daughter of Raymond and Veronica Jacobs. On May 9, 1964, she married Ralph Karls and they have two children.
Rosie met Ralph at a dance in Potter. The couple hit it off and were married the following year. At the time of her death, Ralph and Rosie were approaching their 55th wedding anniversary.
Rosie spent most of her life raising her family while also working at Chilton Products, something in which she took a great deal of pride. She was an expert at quilting and an excellent cook; her family is going to miss her homemade caramels and her cream puffs. She enjoyed going out to different restaurants with Ralph for breakfast, traveling to Door County and camping during the earlier years. Her faith was important to her as well. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Chilton. She was once a prior member of the Christian Mothers always willing to volunteer for helping with funerals. Within her community she was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary.
Rosemary was one-of-a-kind and a very special person. She was outspoken and gladly shared her opinion about many things. She enjoyed the uncensored freedom retirement brought her. Rosie had the gift of gab and enjoyed grocery shopping because it gave her a chance to talk with anyone that crossed her path. Rosie always tried to look nice and took great pride in her appearance. She loved the Brewers and playing cards with her friends.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Ralph: her children: Dan (Lori) Karls and Donna (Dennis) Koenigs; six grandchildren: Austin (Rebecca) Karls, Brock Karls, Drew (Susie) Koenigs, Denys (Daniel) Mallmann, Dillon Koenigs, and Donovan Koenigs; a great-grandchild: Adelyn Koenigs, and another baby boy on the way; sisters: Virginia (Richard) Levash and Anna Marie (Pete) Luxem; brothers: Joseph (Ceil) Jacobs and Kenneth (Deborah) Jacobs and Beverly Jacobs; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann (Paul) Daun, Helen (Donald) Hanke, brothers-in-law: Herbert (Elizabeth) Karls and Leander (Betty) Karls.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Veronica Jacobs; Ralph's parents: John and Leona Karls; an infant sister: Dorothy Jacobs; brothers: Roger (Darlin) Jacobs, Robert (Carol) Jacobs, and Hillard Jacobs.
A funeral service is set for 11:30am on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 9:00am until 11:00am on the day of service. Burial will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton immediately following the funeral service. Online condolences www.wietingfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of Rosemary Karls.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019