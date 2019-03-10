|
|
Rosemary Marie Thein
Appleton, Wisconsin - Rosemary Marie Thein, 98, of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away at her home surrounded by her family on February 28, 2019.
She was born in Appleton on July 28, 1920, one of two sisters (Jane A. Skall). She grew up and lived in Appleton her entire life. She married Lawrence J. Thein on May 29, 1942, enjoying 65 years of marriage. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking wonderful meals for them. She was the glue that held the family together with her nurturing nature, great advice and unconditional love. She excelled, took great pride in, and enjoyed her life as a homemaker. She possessed a strength that made her a role model to all who knew her.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Robert "Dusty" (Martha) Thein of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Mary Jo (Joel) Grossman of Appleton; grandchildren, Matthew and Kelly Kramer, James and Josh (Kacee) Thein; great-grandchildren, Keegan Kildee and Ethan Kramer; nieces, Donajane (James) Brasch, Sue (William) Rice, and their families; and sisters-in-law, Marie VanRossum and Thelma Polman.
Preceding her in death were her parents (Walter and Amy); her younger sister (Jane); and her husband (Lawrence).
Special thanks to ThedaCare Hospice for their compassionate care, and neighbors Barb and Ken Paiser and family for their time and support.
The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Mary Jo Grossman, Rosemary and Larry's daughter, for all the tireless years of caregiving. We know it was a lot of hard, round-the-clock work, but you did great at it and gave both of your parents the care and love they needed and deserved. No one could have done it as well as you. We know you sacrificed a lot to care for our loved ones and we thank you and appreciate you.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Wichmann Funeral Home. Rosemary will be inurned next to her husband Larry at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019