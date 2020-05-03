|
|
Rosemary Shipek
Neenah - Rosemary Shipek, age 95 of Neenah, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at American Grand in Neenah. Rosemary was born in Appleton on December 8, 1924 daughter of Marcellus and Loretta (Bublitz) Diercks. A funeral mass was held for Rosemary at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah with burial following at St. Mary Cemetery in Menasha. If anyone has information regarding surviving family members of Rosemary please contact Attorney Tom Gritton at (920) 725-8464.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 3 to May 4, 2020