Rosemary Turek
Black Creek - Rosemary Turek, age 88, drifted away peacefully with her family's blessing to tend to the gardens of heaven. Rosemary resided at Willow Lane Assisted Living when she passed. She was born July 9, 1932 in Appleton, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Timmers) Van Camp. Rosemary was united in marriage to Edward Turek on August 31, 1954 at St. Therese Parish of Appleton. Edward preceded her in death in 2003. They shared forty-nine years of marriage and raised three children. After spending time in California, they moved back to Wisconsin in the town of Center where they purchased the family farmette. The "farm" was a place where Rosemary could re-establish her childhood roots of farming through spending her days outdoors, gardening, and raising chickens & beef cattle. Rosemary loved being in one of her many gardens or her greenhouse. The yard of the family farm always overflowed with flowers and vegetables. The radio in the garage cheerily sang out polka music as she worked to "stay ahead of those darn weeds!" She also worked for thirty-two years at Mills Fleet Farm. Rosemary considered it quite the compliment when customers frequently would be directed from her checkout line to a shorter one. They would respond with, "Oh no, that's okay, we'll just wait to check out with Rosie." Faith and family were a very important part of Rosemary's life. She was a long time member of St. Edwards Parish in Mackville, WI. She actively participated for many years in the Christian Mothers Group and volunteered for the annual "Tractor Pull." In the beginning years of the "Tractor Pull," she organized and prepared the traditional Wisconsin stew, Chicken Booyah, that was served on Sunday after the Polka Mass. Rosemary's family was truly her pride and joy. She loved nothing better than when everyone came home for a Sunday afternoon cookout or to spend time around the kitchen table that she loaded with snacks and goodies. Her grandchildren will always have a special memory of the "cookie drawer" at Grandma Turek's. Rosemary is survived by her son, Edward (Vicky) Turek; and daughter, Janet (Terry) Brill; grandchildren: Kristine (Matt) Palmer, Shari Brzinski, Stacy (Andrew) Arendt, Laura (Troy) Olson, Kathy Turek, Amy Turek, Marcus Turek, Angela (Toby) Formiller, Shaun (Cassandra) Brill, and Michelle Brill; great-grandchildren: Adam, Abi, & Cora Palmer, Blake & Kai Brzinski, Annie & Griffin Arendt, Trent, Carter, & Maci Formiller, Owen & Henry Brill. She is further survived by her brother, Ervin "Farmer" Van Camp; and sister-in-law, Hilda Van Camp, along with several nieces and nephews. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and their daughter, Mary Simon in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses: Lorraine "Tootie" and Lawrence Boers, Dorothy "Hattie" and Earl Pettis, Alfred "Sam" Van Camp and sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" Van Camp. Visitation will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, Mackville, on Saturdaty, August 8, 2020 from 9 am until the funeral mass at 11 am with Fr. Walter Stumpf and Deacon Jeff Hoffacker officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Rosemary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Willow Lane for the phenomenal care Mom received during the last 5 years. We are especially thankful for Sue, Brenda and the caregivers that extended support, care, and love during the last days of Mom's life. Our family will be forever grateful. We would also like to thank Julie Pitsch, care giver turned best friend. Mom loved how you pampered her on your visits and the trips to McDonalds. We cannot thank you enough for the joy and companionship you gifted her over the last few years. Mom, go enjoy the gardens of heaven. We have no doubt they will be overflowing with pink petunias and red geraniums. We will miss you but you've given us a lifetime of happy memories and a strong understanding of what really matters. Family, it's all that matters. Give Dad and Mary a hug from all of us.