Rosemary Vanden Heuvel
Seymour - Rosemary Vanden Heuvel, 90, of Seymour passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. She was born August 17, 1929 a daughter of the late William and Johanna (Vanden Broek) Ebben.
She was united in marriage to Donald Vanden Heuvel on May 20, 1952 having celebrated 67 years of marriage. Don preceded her in death on September 6, 2019.
She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Seymour.
Rosemary is survived by a daughter, Mary Rose (Tom) Stadler; son, Carl (Karen) Vanden Heuvel; grandchildren: Laura (Vanden Heuvel) Shepard, Lisa (Brandon) Swan, Joel (Abby) Vanden Heuvel, Lee Vanden Heuvel, and David Vanden Heuvel; great-grandchildren: Paige and Katelynn Shepard, Lily and Jersey Lou Swan, Audrey and Karli Rose Vanden Heuvel. She is further survived by her sister, Frances Braun of Santee, CA; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann (John) Erickson and Dorothy Vanden Heuvel; brother-in-law, Barney Mitchell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Rosemary was further preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Vanden Heuvel; son Lawrence Vanden Heuvel; sisters: Sister Felice (Nellie) Ebben and Catherine (Albin) Hoes; brothers: Albert (Elaine) Ebben and Cornelius Ebben; sisters-in-law: Rita (Elzer) Biese and Elsie Mitchell; brothers-in-law: Henry Jr. (Kathleen) Vanden Heuvel, Michael Vanden Heuvel and Reuben Braun.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Rosemary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Mom
Remember me from years gone by.
Remember me when you heard me cry.
Remember me when I say goodbye.
Because I'll remember you forever.
You're forever in our hearts, Mom we love you.
Walk slowly down that long last road.
Mary & Carl
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020