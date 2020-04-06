Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Heuvel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Vanden Heuvel


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Vanden Heuvel Obituary
Rosemary Vanden Heuvel

Seymour - Rosemary Vanden Heuvel, 90, of Seymour passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. She was born August 17, 1929 a daughter of the late William and Johanna (Vanden Broek) Ebben.

She was united in marriage to Donald Vanden Heuvel on May 20, 1952 having celebrated 67 years of marriage. Don preceded her in death on September 6, 2019.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Seymour.

Rosemary is survived by a daughter, Mary Rose (Tom) Stadler; son, Carl (Karen) Vanden Heuvel; grandchildren: Laura (Vanden Heuvel) Shepard, Lisa (Brandon) Swan, Joel (Abby) Vanden Heuvel, Lee Vanden Heuvel, and David Vanden Heuvel; great-grandchildren: Paige and Katelynn Shepard, Lily and Jersey Lou Swan, Audrey and Karli Rose Vanden Heuvel. She is further survived by her sister, Frances Braun of Santee, CA; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann (John) Erickson and Dorothy Vanden Heuvel; brother-in-law, Barney Mitchell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Rosemary was further preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Vanden Heuvel; son Lawrence Vanden Heuvel; sisters: Sister Felice (Nellie) Ebben and Catherine (Albin) Hoes; brothers: Albert (Elaine) Ebben and Cornelius Ebben; sisters-in-law: Rita (Elzer) Biese and Elsie Mitchell; brothers-in-law: Henry Jr. (Kathleen) Vanden Heuvel, Michael Vanden Heuvel and Reuben Braun.

Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery.

Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Rosemary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

---------------------------------------------------

Mom

Remember me from years gone by.

Remember me when you heard me cry.

Remember me when I say goodbye.

Because I'll remember you forever.

You're forever in our hearts, Mom we love you.

Walk slowly down that long last road.

Mary & Carl

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent