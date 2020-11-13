Roxanne SweetallaWeyauwega - Roxanne "Roxy" Sweetalla, of Weyauwega, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at home. She was born in Waupaca on July 24, 1950 to the late Carlyle and Gertrude (Behm) Olson. Roxy married her high school sweetheart, Rick Sweetalla on February 14, 1970 and they celebrated 50 wonderful years. She worked 33 years in customer service for Kimberly Clark. Roxy enjoyed years of camping when her children were young. After retiring she and Rick had a permanent travel trailer in Florida near their son. She enjoyed playing cards and dice with family and friends. Roxy was known as the "Holiday Queen" as she decorated for every holiday, Christmas being her favorite. Her home could be seen a half mile away when her Christmas lights were on display. Roxy's family and friends will remember her as a "Spitfire." She was able to say "I love you" to family and friends, without hesitation.She will be sadly missed by her husband: Richard "Rick"; children: Timberly "Timbi" (Pete) Hendricks of Manitowoc; Chad (Teresa) Sweetalla of Reddick,Florida; grandson: Lux and Linc Hendricks and Josh Almon; brothers: Tom (Linda) Olson of Scandinavia; Jeff and Bryan Olson both of Waupaca; special friend: Karen Dimmock other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Maureen Olson.A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Northport Ostrander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Roxy to the local Salvation Army. The family would like to thank Thedacare Home Hospice for their care of Roxy.