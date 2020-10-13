1/1
Roy A. Doede
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy A. Doede

Weyauwega - Roy A. Doede, age 90, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. He was born on April 13, 1930 in Weyauwega to the late Paul and Lydia (Raehl) Doede. On January 3, 1953 he was united in marriage to Delores (Burns) Doede in Waupaca, she preceded him in death on November 12, 2016. Roy proudly served his country in the US Army, with the 701st Military Police Battalion as an MP at Fort Knox. He farmed many years in the Town of Lind until 1977, taking over his dad's farm outside of Weyauwega. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.

Roy is survived by his children: Donna (Rick) Rechner, Steven (Donna) Doede, Marcia (Alan) Slowinski; grandchildren: Casey (Forrest) Belanger, Brian (Angela) Rechner, Jessie (Josh) Rosera, Lora (Adam) Ferg, Eric (Kelly) Rodencal, Brittany (Cody) Neumann, Brianne Rodencal; great-grandchildren: Blake Hunt, Madyson Hunt and Forrest Jr. Belanger, Victoria and William Rosera, Arabella, Julianne and Vivian Ferg, Payton and Austin Neumann.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia, and brother Donald Doede.

There will be a private Christian Funeral for Roy at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega.

The family would like to thank the staff at Compassus Hospice and Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega for their wonderful care and concern of Roy.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved