Roy A. DoedeWeyauwega - Roy A. Doede, age 90, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. He was born on April 13, 1930 in Weyauwega to the late Paul and Lydia (Raehl) Doede. On January 3, 1953 he was united in marriage to Delores (Burns) Doede in Waupaca, she preceded him in death on November 12, 2016. Roy proudly served his country in the US Army, with the 701st Military Police Battalion as an MP at Fort Knox. He farmed many years in the Town of Lind until 1977, taking over his dad's farm outside of Weyauwega. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.Roy is survived by his children: Donna (Rick) Rechner, Steven (Donna) Doede, Marcia (Alan) Slowinski; grandchildren: Casey (Forrest) Belanger, Brian (Angela) Rechner, Jessie (Josh) Rosera, Lora (Adam) Ferg, Eric (Kelly) Rodencal, Brittany (Cody) Neumann, Brianne Rodencal; great-grandchildren: Blake Hunt, Madyson Hunt and Forrest Jr. Belanger, Victoria and William Rosera, Arabella, Julianne and Vivian Ferg, Payton and Austin Neumann.Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia, and brother Donald Doede.There will be a private Christian Funeral for Roy at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega.The family would like to thank the staff at Compassus Hospice and Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega for their wonderful care and concern of Roy.