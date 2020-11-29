Roy Anne Moulton
Neenah - Roy Anne Moulton, age 67, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was an active member in the Winnebago County Master Gardener Association and had a degree in Plant Science from Rutgers. Roy Anne had a passion for traveling and gardening. She was an upbeat person who loved people and helping those in need. Roy Anne married Glenn Thomsen and treasured the time spent with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Thomsen; niece, Christeena (Ray) Knowles; and cousin, Tonnie Lowary. Roy Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Thelma Moulton and sister, Jeannie Frost.
Per Roy Anne's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winnebago County Master Gardener Association are appreciated (James P. Coughlin Center, 625 E County Road Y, Oshkosh, WI 54901).
