Roy Dikkers
Fremont - Roy W. Dikkers, age 94, of Fremont, was welcomed into the Lord's arms following a brief illness on Tuesday, January 14, 2020,in Neenah. He was born on January 21, 1925 in Jeffers, MN, the son of the late John and Lillian (Van Gerpen)Dikkers. Roy enlisted in the US Navy Merchant Marines in 1942 and was honorably discharged in 1945 at the end of WWII. On August 29, 1947, Roy married Shirley Johnson. She preceded him in death August 3, 2000. On May 3, 2003, Roy married Dolores Jonas. Roy worked as a management consultant for Arthur Anderson accounting business for many years, as well as other accounting firms before retiring. After spending so much time in the business world, Roy learned to appreciate what family was and enjoyed spending time with them all during his retirement. Roy was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont, where he enjoyed attending Wednesday morning and Sunday Bible study, and he a Dolores also were Sunday morning greeters. Roy also enjoyed flying his private plane, riding his Goldwing all over the country with his three brothers and several good friends and RV'ing around the country.
Roy is survived by his wife, Dolores; three Daughters, Barbara (Cordell) Ernst, Oshkosh; Cheryl (Robert) Purvis, Queen Creek, AZ and Tracey (Carl Reiche) Dikkers, Saxeville; three step-daughters, Christine Jonas-Rasmussen, Manawa; Nancy (Bud) Brown, Weyauwega and Karen (Paul) Hartrick, Fremont; 13 grandchildren, Trevor, Stephanie, Kristi, Jamie, Kalyn, Jordyn, Cole, Jennie, Dan, Cathie, Sarah, Paul and Jesse; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thain and Noel; 3 sisters, Elizabeth, Mary and Diane; a brother-in-law, Don(Jan)Matheny, LaGrange Park, IL; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Marsden, Fredricksburg, VA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jay.
Funeral services followed by military rites will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 107 Tustin Rd., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Roy's family would like to extend a special Thank You to ThedaCare Neenah and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided him during his time there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020