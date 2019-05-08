|
|
Roy E. Olson, Jr.
Menasha - Roy E. Olson, Jr., age 75 of Menasha, passed away Friday May 3rd ending a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Milwaukee to the late Roy Sr. and Marjorie (Manier) Olson on March 9, 1944. His later youth and teen years were spent in Neillsville, WI, before graduating from New London High School. After attending college for a year he joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he first learned his trade as an electrician. His years of service were primarily spent off the coast of San Francisco, CA and Alcatraz Island. A motorcycle accident forced him out of the military at the end of his first enlistment, but a challenge to his toughness drove him to enroll in the Albuquerque, NM Police Academy, where he graduated with top honors. He then continued to serve as a police officer in the Albuquerque area before moving back to WI. He owned a small hobby farm and horses for several years while eventually securing a job at the Neenah Foundry, where he was employed as an electrical supervisor until he retired in 2013. During his early days at the Foundry he started attending Evangel Church where he met Alexis Kelly and they were married On December 6th, 1975. Together they had two children, Roy III and Luke. He also maintained a private pilot license for many years, pursued a strong interest in photography and continued to enjoy riding motorcycles. He also served two enlistment terms in the Coast Guard Reserves.
His dedication to the Lord and his family became the top priorities in his life. Grounded in strong faith and principals he lived his life with a heart of service to others. He was an extremely generous person with his time and resources, and while much of his spare time was spent on various fix-it projects, or lending a helping hand, it was usually yours before his. But his most important project was his children, he loved spending time with them and being an integral part of their lives from beginning to end. It was important to him to be honest and always do the right thing; he was a stickler for detail, with a desire to do his best in everything he did.
In all these ways he led an exemplary life, with a character that was quiet and gentle, yet firm; and humor that was subtle and sly.
Roy will be greatly missed by many family members and friends, especially his two sons Roy Olson, III; and Luke (Nina) Olson; Survivors also include his first son John; siblings Herb (Sue) Olson; Sandra Olson; and David (Pam) Olson; his special double-cousin, Marlene. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alexis.
A Funeral Service for Roy will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Military Honors will follow. There will be a lunch after the service. Roy will be joining Alexis in Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac at a later date.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Rd., Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019