Roy Edward RickertAppleton - Roy Edward Rickert passed away on Sunday August 9, 2020 while being cared for at Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Appleton, WI. He was born on October 17, 1925 in Freedom, WI to the late Joseph and Laura (Bosman) Rickert. He was a graduate of Freedom High School and St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI, earning a BA degree. He was united in marriage to Viola Konkle on September 7, 1948 and they shared 70 loving years together.Roy served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He continued to serve his country after the war by being active in veteran's organizational work. He was a charter member and served as Commander of the Freedom V.F.W. Post #7692. He was Commander of the Appleton Catholic War Veterans Post #204, and served as State Commander for that organization.Roy was first employed at Fox River Paper Corp. where he worked for 18 years and held the position of Assistant Secretary and Treasurer. During his tenure there, he was instrumental in organizing Customark Corp, a subsidiary company, and served as Vice President and General Manager. He was later employed for 25 years at Pacon Corp. and Superior Specialties, a subsidiary company, and was Executive Vice President and General Manager. He retired in 1991.Roy was a charter member of St. Thomas More Catholic Community and served on the initial building committee. He was on the steering committee for the addition of an administration and Religious Education facility, and served terms as trustee of the parish. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #607.In addition, Roy was president of the Northern Wisconsin Chapter of the National Association of Accountants. He was an officer on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Display Industries.He greatly enjoyed golfing and was a member of Butte des Morts Country Club for many years.Roy is survived by sons David (Virginia), Kenneth (Patricia), daughter Nancy (Craig) Witty, seven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Also, brothers Joseph (Pat) Rickert, John (Joan) Rickert, Tom Rickert, sister-in-law Joyce Konkle.He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, infant sister Anna Mae, infant daughter Jean Ann, grandson Evan Witty, brothers Richard, Robert, and Rev. William Rickert, sisters-in-law Bea Rickert, Dorothy Rickert, Kaye Rickert, Norma Rickert, Anita Gerritts, Beverly Konkle, Phyllis Konkle, brothers-in-law Elmer Konkle, Urban Konkle, Vernon Konkle, nephews Mark Rickert, Ronald Gerritts, and niece Yvonne Konkle.Due to the COVID-19 virus, the immediate family held a private service followed by a burial at the St Nicholas Catholic Church cemetery in Freedom, WI. The family wishes to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living and the Rennes Health Center for their extensive and loving care provided to Roy during the past several years.