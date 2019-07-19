|
Roy Ernest Hoyer
Sun City West, AZ - Roy Ernest Hoyer, 83, of Sun City West, Arizona died on Sunday, July 14.
Roy was born to Elmer and Margaret Hoyer in Dollar Bay, Michigan on May 22, 1936. He graduated in 1959 from Michigan Technological University with a degree in engineering, and after graduation, served two years in the Army. While serving, he married Fay Duzek on November 5, 1960. Fay and Roy had four children, and raised their family in Iron Mountain, Michigan and Appleton, Wisconsin. After 40 years working as an engineer, Fay and Roy retired to Suring, Wisconsin and Sun City West, Arizona so Roy could focus on his hobbies as a master tinkerer, Amateur Ham Radio Operator, avid reader and lifelong learner. Even though in his final years Alzheimer's robbed Roy of his memory, he never faltered in his love and devotion to his wife, his dream of becoming a pilot, and his passion for aircraft and steam locomotives.
Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Merry, and his parents. He is survived by his wife; three children, Karen (Joe) Zimmer, Daniel Hoyer, and Susan (Rick) Van Domelen; two sisters, Judy (Stan) Frantila and Mary (Phil) Lundman; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
At this time no services are planned, but the family would like thank all those that have sent along their thoughts and shared their memories of Roy. Especially Debbie Bruni whose care and friendship brought Roy and his family much comfort in his final year. In lieu of cards and flowers the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 19 to July 21, 2019