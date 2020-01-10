|
Roy "Gene" Hartwig
Combine Locks - Roy Eugene (Gene) Hartwig, age 87, died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at ThedaCare surrounded by his family. He was born in Decatur, IL, on October 20, 1932 to Roy Glenn and Birdie Hartwig. Roy married Gloria Hambrecht at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur, IL on April 11, 1951.
He was a Korean veteran serving in the US Army, first with the Illinois National Guard and then with the 65th Combat Engineers of the 25th Infantry Division. He was a Production Manager for F. W. Means & Co. in Decatur, IL, and transferred to Appleton, WI, in 1966. Gene was a member of the Masonic Lodge Order #51 in Appleton. He was a long-standing member and elder of the Kimberly Presbyterian Church. He served the 10544 in Combined Locks as chaplain.
Gene will be sadly missed by his wife, Gloria, and children, Pamela (Paul) Dubé, Raleigh, NC; Cheryl Hartwig, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and Randall (Margaret) Hartwig, Marshfield. He also leaves five grandchildren, Andrea (Tom) Hill, New Orleans, LA; Michael (Bianca) Dubé, Garner; Jeffrey (Katherine) Dubé, Apex, NC; Anthony Hartwig, Marshfield, WI; and Abigale Hartwig, Marshfield, WI. Also, surviving is his sister, Doris (Robert) Banning, Longmont, CO.
The service for Gene will be held at 11:00 am on January 16, 2020, at the Jansen Fargo Funeral Home, 204 East Kimberly Ave, Kimberly. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the . Online condolences can be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the medical staff at ThedaCare for the compassionate care they provided.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020