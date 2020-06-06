Roy Krueger
Menasha - Roy J. Krueger, age 84 of Menasha, passed away peacefully early Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born December 1, 1935 to the late Roy L. and Marion (Doherty) Krueger in Glenmore, WI, and married Margaret Schulteis.
Roy enjoyed serving others whether while he was serving his country in the U.S. Army, as the Lieutenant volunteer firefighter for the Richfield Fire Department, or throughout his career as a Sales Executive.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Peg; by his children, Kirk (Jenny); Dana (Brian) Kleinhans; Roy (Angela) and Eric (Dana); and by his grandchildren: Rutger, Erica, Allyssa, Kara, Ava, Meadow, Stella and Paul, and by his great-grandson, Shane. He is further survived by his sister, Beverly LaBre; and by Peg's siblings: Robert (Janice) Schulteis; Peter (Alice) Schulteis; Barb (Adam) Krieter; Betty Brozoski; Alvin (Jessica) Schulteis; Gloria (Det) Forester; and Linda Schulteis. He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: Jim LaBre; Paul Schulteis; David Schulteis; and Dan Brozoski.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all to honor and remember Roy.
The gifts a father gives are so abundant, from his patience and his wisdom to his smile; from his lessons about life and how to live it, to his willingness to go the extra mile. He's someone who believes in love and family, who's not afraid to let his feelings show…The gifts a father gives are for a lifetime - and that is why his children love him so.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.