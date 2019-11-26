|
|
Ruby L. Erickson
Weyauwega - Ruby L. Erickson, age 92, of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Theda Care Hospital in Waupaca. She was born on October 16, 1927, in Waupaca, daughter of the late John and Carrie (Marquardt) Regel. She was baptized in November 1927, confirmed on March 17, 1940, and married Robert Erickson September 1, 1951 all at Christ Lutheran Church in West Bloomfield. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2019. While a member at Christ Lutheran Church, she was a Ladies Aid member, Sunday School teacher, and a choir member. She attended Clarks Mill School, Christ Lutheran School, and graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1945. Robert and Ruby farmed in the Township of Saxeville in Waushara County for 47 years, moving to Weyauwega in 1998. Ruby was a former member of the Waushara County Homemakers, also serving as secretary of this group. Ruby enjoyed being a 4-H leader for the Clarks Mill 4-H. She was also a member of the Kitchen Katies Homemakers and the Neighbor Card Club. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for the Weyauwega Nutrition Center. Ruby was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and their Ladies Aid. She enjoyed and was fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers, as well as local sporting events, especially those in which her grandchildren were participating. Ruby was a fan of Polka and Big Band music. She loved spending time with her family and friends and working with flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Susanne Erickson, Madison, Jane (Tom) Pavlat, Wild Rose: son, John (Jane) Erickson, Waupaca: grandchildren, Richard Pavlat, Wild Rose, Carrie Pavlat, Alaska, Sydney Pavlat, North Carolina, Jordan Erickson, Waupaca and Jared Erickson, Las Vegas, NV. Ruby is further survived by nephews, Jim (Jeanne) Erickson and David (Kim) Erickson, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Ardella; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Myron and Mabel Erickson; also a sister-in-law, Ellen Mae and brother-in-law, Elmore (Lyla) Erickson.
The Christian Funeral for Ruby will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. A visitation for Ruby will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019