Rudolph H. Ristow, Jr.
Neenah - Rudy passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Hospital on May 20, 2020. Born in Wisconsin Rapids in October, 1922, he was the eighth and youngest child of Rudolph, Sr. and Anna (Meinberg) Ristow. He graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on the Honor Roll with co-honoree Dorothy Schlaefer who would be his wife for more than 70 years until her death in 2018. Rudy was a kind and gentle soul and a storyteller with a well developed sense of humor. He loved his wife and family, dogs, polka music, goose hunting, ballroom dancing, Pontiacs and the occasional martini.
During WWII, he tried to enlist in the Air Force, but was rejected for heart arrhythmia. Next stop, the Army, serving in England, France, Germany and Austria. He still had that arrhythmia when he died at 97.
After the war, the GI Bill gave him the opportunity to enroll at UW-Madison, graduating with a Finance and Accounting degree in 1950. He was a lifelong UW contributor and Badger fan, with a memorial paver outside Camp Randall showing his family tree with 5 Madison graduates earning a total of 7 degrees.
He spent his entire career in the paper and related industries as an accountant, production manager and Finance officer. Called upon once for an economic projection with limited data after a corporate acquisition, he supplied a number for consideration. When asked for the basis of the projection, he waggishly reported it was the serial number on the telephone pole outside the office. His sense of humor and perspective led to future requests for the upcoming year's numbers . . . from the pole! Upon retirement, his coworkers gave him a pole section to take home.
He is survived by his children, Paul (Shelley) Ristow, Greenville, NC; Philip (Debra) Ristow, Jefferson, WI; and, Anne Ristow, Neenah, WI, as well as 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters, his wife Dorothy and one grandson.
His family wishes to thank Jeannie and the staff at Ascension, his home health nurse Kristina, and the many great professionals at Theda Clark who made his last days comfortable. Due to the pandemic, no service was held. Those wishing to remember Rudy with a contribution could consider a donation to the Neenah Animal Shelter.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.